Liberia: Pres. Weah Commissions Police 102

Pres. Weah congratulates Sarkor, LNP Deputy for Operations, shortly after the commissioning exercise.

President George Weah has commissioned the newly appointed Liberian National Police Deputy (102) Director for Operations Marvin Sarkor, according to an Executive Mansion release.

President Weah performed the commissioning ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his Foreign Ministry Office. He charged the LNP Deputy Inspector General Sarkor to execute his duties with the highest degree of diligence, sensitivity and commitment.

The president expressed the hope in Sarkor's ability to perform in the interest of the nation and people.

He described Sarkor's preferment as a result of his experience, understanding and long service in the security sector, noting, "Liberia needs your best."

In response, Sarkor thanked President Weah for the confidence reposed in him to serve his country, and people at this critical juncture of national existence.

He assured the President that he would do everything within his power to serve with utmost commitment and diligence.

President Weah recently appointed Sarkor to replace former Deputy Police Director for Operations, Robert Budy, who was appointed Commissioner General of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS).