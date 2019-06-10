Cameroon: Agriculture - China Promises Reinforced Cooperation

The Chinese Ambassador to Cameroon made the declaration in Yaounde on June 4, 2019.

Wang Yingwu, Chinese Ambassador to Cameroon has declared his country will reinforce its support for the development of Cameroon's agriculture. He made the declaration to reporters in Yaounde on June 4 after a courtesy visit to Gabriel Mbairobe, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development. It was the first time he was visiting the Minister ever since he was appointed into the Dion Ngute Government of January 4, 2019.

"This is my first meeting with the Minister. We talked about cooperation and relations between our two countries. Our cooperation is a longstanding one and diversified. We agreed to work together to reinforce cooperation between our two countries especially in the domain of agriculture. We believe agriculture and rural development are very important for all countries," the Chinese Diplomat said. He also noted that the sector is a solid base for every economy and plays a very important role in development and social stability. "It is a stepping to other sectors like industries and services.

China is a friendly nation which has made so much progress in the domain of agriculture and we are engaged in reinforcing our cooperation to make it more fruitful and successful. We are available and ready to transfer technological skills in rice cultivation and other areas. We have a wide range of cooperation activities in the agro sector and we need to discuss and decide priority areas of cooperation," he pointed out; noting that through the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), China has put in place many actions that would develop agriculture on the continent because it is a key.