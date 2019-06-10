South Africa: Four Fatally Wounded Along N2 Road

press release

Butterworth Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after four people died and another one seriously injured in an accident that took place along the N2 road near Ndabakazi just outside Butterworth. The accident took place on Sunday 09 June 2019 at about 14h10.

Three men, one aged 46 and a 24-year-old woman died at the scene. Another woman was rushed to Butterworth hospital. The ages of the other two deceased men have not yet been established, as well as the age of the other woman who was rushed to hospital.

All the deceased and the injured were in one vehicle which was from the Butterworth direction headed to the East London direction. It is alleged that the car collided with a trailer that was pulled by a vehicle which was from the East London direction towards Butterworth. The cause of the accident is not yet known but is under the investigation of the Butterworth Police detectives. Any family that is looking for its family member can contact Butterworth Police on 047 401 1100 or 047 401 1124. The two deceased men have not yet been identified. The identities of the 24-year-old woman and the 46-year-old man will be withheld until their families have been officially notified of their deaths.