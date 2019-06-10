Ghana: Ablekuma West MP Donates to BECE Candidates

About 2,000 mathematical sets were last Friday, distributed to candidates of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Ablekuma West Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

It is to motivate and equip candidates with the basic tools to enable them to partake in the BECE successfully.

The presentation was done on behalf of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ablekuma West District Assembly, Mr George Cyril Bray.

Addressing the pupils and teachers at a short ceremony in Accra, he said the presentation which was done annually, was to assist parents who could not afford mathematical sets for their wards.

Mr Bray said the assembly in collaboration with the Member of Parliament, was instituting measures to ensure every child of school going age attended school during school hours.

According to him, the Assembly had observed that although public education was free, some parents had failed to take advantage of the opportunity to send their wards to school.

The MCE warned that the assembly would take legal action against such parents, stressing that"it is a constitutional mandate for every parent to give the child basic education".

He urged the pupils to take education seriously to enable them to achieve their dreams and promised that the best candidates would be awarded by the assembly.

Mr Bray thanked the teachers for their tremendous efforts in preparing the candidates towards the BECE and said the assembly would also reward them.

Master Oduro Owusu Donkor, a form three pupil of the Dansoman B Cluster of Schools, expressed gratitude to the assembly and the MP for the kind gesture.