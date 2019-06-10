Ghana: Ashfoam Gives to GOC

Ashfoam has presented a cheque for $4,600 to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) to support Ghana's participation in the first ever African Beach Games (SAL 2019) in Cape Verde.

The company also presented kits to the Ghanaian contingent for the competition scheduled for June 14-23, 2019.

The gesture also forms part of Ashfoam's long term partnership with the GOC with an official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in that regard scheduled to be signed later this year.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Managing Director of Ashfoam, Mr George Massih, said the move was also part of efforts to diversify the company's corporate social responsibilities towards multiple disciplines spearheaded by the GOC.

"We want to give back to the society by supporting all sporting disciplines through the GOC. As we support these athletes to achieve their dreams at the global stage, Ghana will obviously by the ultimate winner," he stated.

He added that, apart from football, Ashfoam will provide support to other sports and encourage them to achieve greater heights.

"We have enjoyed a very good relationship with the GOC and this is just the beginning of the journey towards raising future champions," he stressed.

President of the GOC, Ben Nunoo Mensah expressed appreciation to Ashfoam for coming to their aid, adding that, it was a timely intervention.

"The money will be used to buy tickets for the contingents. We are touched to receive such support from Ashfoam,"he stated.

He asked other corporate entities to come on board to support the other sporting disciplines aside football.