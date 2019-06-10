Ghana/Namibia: Stars Fall to Namibia in Friendly

The Black Stars suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Brave Warriors of Namibia in a warm up game played yesterday in Dubia.

The Ghanaians enjoyed the greater part of the possession and wasted two penalties awarded them but wasted by Christian Atsu and Mubarak Wakasu.

The defensive-minded Namibian scored the only goal of the game through Manfred Starke whose shot Lawrence Ati Zigi made a mess with.

Ghana had the chance to level before the half time whistle when they were awarded a penalty but Newcastle midfielder, Atsu failed to score.

In the early stages of the second half, the Black Stars had second penalty, however, Wakaso faired against the upright to mark an afternoon of near misses.

They are expected to improve on Saturday when they line up against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in what could be the team's final high profile friendly before the AFCON kicks off in June 21.

Stationed in Group F, the Black Stars will kick start their campaign with a crunch tie with West African neighbours Benin on June 25.

They will then face defending champions Cameroon on June 29 in the second group match all at the Ismailia Stadium before facing Guinea Bissau in the final group match on Suez on July 2.

Black Stars starting XI:

(GK) Ati Zigi, Attamah Joseph, Baba Rahman, Jonathan Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Afriyie Acquah, Yaw Yeboah, Fatawu Abdul, Waris Majeed, Jordan Ayew, Atsu Christian.