Ghana: ﻿Afadzato South Assembly ﻿forms Committee to Step Up ﻿Revenue Mobilisation

The Afadzato South District Assembly has bemoaned the abysmal mobilisation of its internally generated funds as at the end of the first quarter of this year.

The total amount collected came up to GH₵35,014.27, representing 19.18 per cent of the annual estimated figure of GH₵182.600.00.

Presenting his sessional address at the second ordinary meeting of the fourth session here, the District Chief Executive, Wisdom Semanu Seneadza, said to tackle the challenge, he has constituted a committee to champion the revenue mobilisation drive.

He was happy to announce that already the committee had developed a Revenue Improvement Implementation Action Plan (RIIAP) which provides a road map which defines the involvement of assembly members and other stakeholders to improve the situation.

Notwithstanding their revenue generation challenge, he said, the Assembly has awarded four important projects namely, the construction of the District Co-Ordinating Director's residence, two 3-unit classroom blocks with ancillary facilities and two unit staff quarters for their decentralised department.

To that effect, he said, part of their fifty-acre residential site has been cleared for the construction of the two residential facilities.

He also informed the House that due to the fact that the Assembly obtained a 95 per cent mark under District Performance Assessment Tool (D-PAT) they were allocated an amount of GH₵807,000 early this year which would have been more had they generated more IGF.

This fund will be used to execute the construction of a 3-unit classroom block for the R.C Basic School at Ve-Koloenu, the rehabilitation of the Logba market, fencing and expansion to operationalise a new lorry park at Golokuati and the supply of school furniture for students and teachers throughout the district.

So far, the DCE said, they had supplied 300mono desks, 300 dual desks with teachers' tables and chairs and dining hall tables and benches to some senior high schools in the district.

This year, he said, to help put the BECE candidates in the right frame of mind, the Assembly will feed the 1500of them with one hot meal a day throughout the examination period.

He thanked the assembly members, his staff and all the heads of the decentralised departments for their support and co-operation.