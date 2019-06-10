Ghana: Vodafone Launches Product for Family

Vodafone Ghana has launched an industry-first ever product designed to bring the spice back into the Ghanaian family all year round.

Known as 'Vodafone One Family', it is the only unique converged prepaid service in Ghana for the entire family, providing broadband at home, voice minutes for your landline and mobile as well as SMS allocations for up to four mobile devices.

The service also allows customers to pair and share data from their broadband data at home with up to four mobile devices depending on the type of package selected.

"Vodafone believes that the lives of its customers are more connected now than ever before. Staying in touch with the family has now become an integral part of daily lives, either at home or on the go. Vodafone One Family, therefore, brings all these together by giving the family one seamless connection across data, voice and fixed, in a convenient way," a statement issued by the company in Accra on Friday said.

Commenting, on the new product Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive at Vodafone Ghana said, "What we have done is in direct response to the specific needs of our customers who continue to push us to attain further heights of excellence in our offerings.

"This new product offers total convenience and flexibility, connecting the entire family at one go. There is no better time than now to get connected to your family every day. We are happy to be setting the pace once again in the industry," she said.