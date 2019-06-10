9 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rocks and Stun Grenades Fly During Joburg CBD Counterfeit Crackdown

By Jenni Evans

Johannesburg police came under attack while inspecting businesses in the Johannesburg CBD for counterfeit goods on Sunday.

"Police have deployed additional resources and are monitoring the Johannesburg CBD following an incident this afternoon where a group of people identified as foreign nationals, stormed on police who were on crime prevention duty in the area," said spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

Brand owners were part of the operation regarding counterfeit goods, and when they got to the Madiba building on the corners of Rahima Moosa (previously Jeppe) and Von Wielligh streets, rocks and other objects rained down on them.

Police vehicles were damaged and barriers were set alight.

Police fired stun grenades, and tactically withdrew to stabilise the situation given the rapidly growing number of attackers.

"Police will remain on the scene to ensure that no further violence erupts," said Peters.

Source: News24

South Africa

