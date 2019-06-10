10 June 2019

Kenya: Nairobi County Says New Revenue Collection System Up and Running

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Motorists and traders in Nairobi will from Monday pay for services through a newly introduced revenue collection system by the County Government.

Those seeking to pay for parking fees, land rates, business permits and other services will do so by dialling *235# in a move aimed at saving millions of shillings.

The new system was set up after the county cut ties with JamboPay, the revenue payment platform operated by Webtribe Limited last week.

According to the county's Finance Executive Charles Kerich, Motorists, traders and businesses in the county will now remit their taxes through the internally managed system.

The county officially parted ways with Webtribe Limited, the company that was contracted to collect revenue on behalf of the county back in April 2014.

