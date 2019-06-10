10 June 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Order Governor Sang to Surrender or Face Arrest

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Nandi Governor Stephen Sang risks arrest if he fails to surrender to police on Monday for leading locals to destroy tea bushes on a private farm over the weekend.

Nandi County Police boss Thomas Ngeiywa says they want the governor to record a statement following a complaint filed by the farm owner.

Videos and photos of the governor with a power saw have been circulating on social media, in which he was accompanied by dozens of locals who cut off tea bushes said to belong to an influential former minister and MP.

Speaking to Capital FM News from Nandi, Ngeiywa says detectives are already aware of his whereabouts and will effect the arrest if he fails to honour their plea.

He says the governor could face charges of incitement and destruction of property.

Kenya

Nairobi County Says New Revenue Collection System Up and Running

Motorists and traders in Nairobi will from Monday pay for services through a newly introduced revenue collection system… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.