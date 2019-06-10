Kenya: Dony Opar Killed By a Single Gunshot Wound On the Chest

Homa Bay Transport minister nominee Dony Opar died of a single gunshot wound on the chest, a postmortem report has shown.

Government pathologist Dr Dickson Mchana said the bullet damaged the middle of the chest and came out through the left side of the back.

Dr Muchana said the bullet caused a lot of internal bleeding.

BULLET WOUND

He was speaking at Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu on Monday after a post-mortem examination that was carried in the presence of family pathologist Dr Margaret Oduor, Aga Khan Hospital Medical Director Dr Patrick Eshiwani, Homa Bay CEC Health Ouma Muga and family members.

Dr Oduor said the post mortem revealed that there was a single bullet wound on the deceased' body.

"We concurred that there was a single gunshot wound that caused a lot of bleeding internally leading to death," said the family pathologist.