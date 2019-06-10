Nigeria: Rohr Announces 23-Man Squad for Afcon

Nigeria's Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr Sunday announced his 23-man team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Rotherham United central defender Semi Ajayi are left out of the squad.

Captain John Obi Mikel, Chelsea duo Kenneth Omeruo and Ola Aina, Arsenal's Alex Iwobi, goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa and eighteen other players will be on the plane to Ismailia this afternoon.

The Super Eagles players and officials were due to depart Asaba this morning but there was a change of travel plans and they will now depart at 1500 hours.

Nigeria's 23-Man Africa Cup of Nations:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Katsina United); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (Caykur Rizespor, Turkey); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Middlesbrough FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israel)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassar FC, Saudi Arabia); Victor Osimhen (Royal Charleroi SC, Belgium); Moses Simon (Levante FC, Spain); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray SK, Turkey); Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua, China); Alexander Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjyland, Denmark); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain)