Eritrea: Asmara Marathon Held in Asmara

Asmara — "Asmara Marathon" in which over 60 athletes from various East African countries participated was held today, 9 June in the main streets of the capital, Asmara.

Participant athletes at the race that covered 42 km and that 16,500 Dollars was allocated to winners, include form Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan and Tanzania.

Eritrea's Mehari Tsegai won the race and Ethiopia's Tadese Asefa and Eritrean Petro Mamo settled second and third respectively. The first three winners received a 6 thousand, 4 thousand and 3 thousand Dollars respectively from Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sport. Athletes who stood from 4th to 10th rank also received prizes from Maj. General Romodan Osman Awliay, Governor of the Central region.

In the mean while Eritrean women athletes also competed in a half-marathon concurrent race, at which Athlete Nazereth Woldu from the Central region, Athlete Kokob Tesfagaber from the Central region and Athlete Simret Merhawi from Denden Club stood from first to third respectively. The winners received 40 thousand, 20 thousand and 10 thousand Nakfa respectively from the Minister of Tourism, Ms. Askalu Menkorious.

Similarly, mass sport in which over 20 thousand people took part was also held today in Asmara, according to report from the Eritrea Athletics Federation.