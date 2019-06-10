Eritrea: Asmara Marathon Participating Athletes Arrival in Asmara

Asmara — Several athletes from East African countries have arrived here in the Capital to participate at the Asmara Marathon which will be held tomorrow, 9 June at the main streets of Asmara.

According to report participating athletes from Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and South Sudan have arrived in Asmara in the evening hours of yesterday and athletes representing Sudan are expected to arrive today, 9 June.

Upon arrival at the Asmara International Airport the athletes and their coaches were accorded warm by the heads of the National Athletics Federation of Eritrea.

Speaking to Erina, Ms. Tadelech Bira, Coach of the National Athletics Team of Ethiopia said that she is enthralled to come to Eritrea at this historic period of peace.

A once Berlin Marathon record holder, Coach of the National Athletics Team of Kenya, Patrick Macau on his part indicating that he competed with Athlete Zeresenay Tadese on several occasions expressed expectation that Asmara Marathon will be tough competition.

According to the National Athletics Federation of Eritrea, over 60 athletes from Eritrea and various East African countries are expected to participate at the race that will start at 8 o'clock in the morning hours of tomorrow and that 16,500 Dollars has been allocated to winners.

The Federation also said that mass sport will be conducted on the same day starting from 7 AM from City Park to Bahti Meskerem Square in which over 20 thousand people are expected to take part.