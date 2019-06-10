Somalia: AMISOM Awards Medals to Police Officers for Distinguished Service

Sixteen police officers serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on Sunday awarded medals for distinguished service in Somalia. The Individual Police Officers (IPOs) from Kenya, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Zambia were feted after successfully completing their one-year tour of duty during which they trained, mentored and advised their Somali police counterparts.

"We want to appreciate your efforts, your sacrifice, and your dedication during your one-year tour of duty in Somalia," AMISOM Police Coordinator for Operations, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ali Gwambal, said during a medal award ceremony held in Mogadishu.

DCP Gwambal urged them to always uphold professionalism and apply their knowledge and experience in promoting peace and security in the continent.

The officers thanked AMISOM for its assistance and expressed confidence that the SPF was on the right path to becoming a formidable force capable of securing Somalia.

AMISOM has intensified its training programmes to help develop capacity of the SPF and professionalise the unit as part of the implementation of the Somalia Transition Plan.

IPOs are mandated to train, mentor and advise the SPF in line with the AMISOM mandate of helping Somalia establish a strong security force.