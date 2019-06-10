Somalia: Govt Intensifies Fight to Eradicate Polio This Month

Somalia will kick off a countrywide polio campaign of two rounds of immunisation to deliver monovalent oral vaccine type 2.

The campaign is geared towards sustaining polio immunity and protection in response to the outbreaks of two strains of poliovirus currently circulation.

The first round of immunisation will run from June 23 to 26 while the second one will be done in July from 21 to 24, this year.

The campaigns target children from high-risk populations in 20 districts majorly from Somaliland and Puntland.

In March, Somalia's 3.1 million children aged under five were vaccinated with a bivalent oral polio vaccine (Bopv), which protected them against type 1 and type 3 polioviruses.

The vaccination was done in two rounds, the first one was done Sool, Nugal and Togdher districts targeting 183,887 children. Of these, 175,905 were vaccinated, 10,675 were vaccinated for the first time.