8 June 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Returned Home From Egypt

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki has returned home in the morning hours of today, 9 June from a two-day working visit to Egypt.

President Isaias Afwerki and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi yesterday, 8 June held broad discussions on bilateral relations and regional cooperation, focusing on the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.

The two leaders also expressed concern about the current developments in Sudan and called on the Sudanese people and actors to address the demands of the transition period with responsibility and to resist undue external meddling.

President Isaias was accorded warm welcome by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi accompanied by guard of honor and national anthems of the two countries at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace.

Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab accompanied President Isaias Afwerki in his official visit to Egypt.

