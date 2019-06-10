9 June 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Operation Results Into Four Suspects Arrested for Dealing in Illicit Cigarettes

The hard work of the Limpopo police continues to yield positive results. This after the arrest of more suspects involved in the smuggling of illicit cigarettes from beyond our borders.

Four suspects aged between 21 and 43 were arrested on Saturday morning 2019-06-08 in Maleboho policing area when they were found in possession of 61 boxes of illicit cigarettes and 460 small boxes. More arrests are expected.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba appreciated the police for taking their stand against crime in the province. Community members were also encouraged to provide the police with valuable information that can lead to the arrest of criminals.

Police investigations are continuing.

