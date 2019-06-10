Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Bomb Attack in Lower Shabelle Region

Al-Shabaab has claimed the responsibility for an explosion near Wanlaweyn district in Lower Shabelle region, south of Somalia on Sunday.

The blast which has resulted from a landmine planted along the road struck a water tank belonging to Somali national army, according to the local residents.

In a statement, Al-Shabaab said the bomb attack has inflicted casualties on the Somali soldiers traveling in the convoy, but, it did not disclose the number of the fatalities.

Al-Shabaab often carries out IED attacks against Somali and AU troops in Lower Shabelle region as the militant group faces joint military operations by SNA, AU and US forces.