Somalia: Puntland Vice President Visits Bosaso Port City

Puntland vice president Ahmed Elmi Osman has arrived in Bosaso on Sunday evening. His visit to Bosaso was the first since he was elected vice president in January 2019.

"I paid my first visit to Bosaso to access security situation of Bari region, the impact of the flash floods and humanitarian response to mitigate further damages." He wrote on his Twitter.

Ahmed's visit comes two days after militants from Al-Shabab captured Af Urur village, located about 60 km southwest of Bosaso, Puntland commercial town.

The top officials of the Puntland government did not comment on the capture of Af Urur.

In the last two years, Af Urur was the target of Al-Shabab militants who captured it twice.