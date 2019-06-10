Somalia: PM Appoints New Committee

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre has named a committee to organize upcoming 26th June and 1st July national independence day respectively.

The Minister for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mohamed Hayir Mareye will the chair the committee which is also composed of the Finance Minister, Abdirahman Beyel, Defense Minister, Hassan Mohamed, the Internal Security Minister, Mohamed Abukar Islaw, Youth and Sports Minister, Khadija Diriye, Gender and Human rights Minister, Deka Yassin, Labour and Social Services, Sadik Warfa and Governor of Banadir, Abdirahman Omar Osman.

The committee is tasked to arrange the upcoming 59th Somali independence day.

They are expected to closely follow the costs incurred and the preparations of various groups ahead of the big day.

A separate technical team was also put in place to work alongside the main committee composed of the cabinet members.

Southern Somalia under Italian colony gained independence on 1st July while the northern part under British protectorate gained freedom on 26th June.