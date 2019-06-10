South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Congratulates Comrades Marathon Winner Edward Mothibi

press release

North West Premier, Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro has joined many other South African in congratulating 2019 Comrades Marathon winner Edward Mothibi for his spectacular performance in the highly competitive race.

Edward Mothibi who hails from Mahikeng won the Comrades Marathon with a time of five hours and thirty-one minutes after facing a tough competition from the three-time winner Bongmusa Mthembu.

"The Comrades Marathon is about endurance, determination and perseverance. I want to salute all the runners especially Edward Mothibi who conquered the ultimate human race. He is an inspiration to all of us and a role to young people. He has indeed made the country and the North West province proud"

Premier Mokgoro also congratulated other runners from North West province for their splendid performance.

"Let me also salute Joseph Manyedi from Takaneng - Taung for finishing on position 5 and Gordon Lesetedi from Sekhing - Taung for obtaining position 9 at the 94th edition of the Comrades Marathon. Their great performance has demonstrated that our Province is rich with talent" remarked Premier Mokgoro.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier