South Africa: Home Affairs Hosts 5th Annual Meeting of Id4africa, 18 to 20 Jun

press release

The South African Department of Home Affairs (DHA) will, on 18-20 June 2019, host the 5th Annual Meeting of the ID4Africa Movement at Emperors Palace, in Boksburg, Gauteng Province, under the theme - "Identity Ecosystems for Service Delivery". Participants will include Government identity authorities from around Africa and representatives of international agencies, among them, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), African Development Bank and UNICEF.

The 4th Annual Meeting of ID4Africa, was held in Abuja, Nigeria, on 24-26 April 2018. Through its Africa-centred activities, the ID4Africa Movement seeks to support the continent's quest for the adoption of responsible identity systems in various African states. To this end, special attention is accorded to the use of digital identity in support of service delivery so as to enhance inclusion and access to public and private services. South Africa ranks among the pioneering African countries that had embarked on programmes aimed at modernizing and digitizing their identification systems. The new high-tech smart ID card and the machine-readable passport are the markers of these positive developments in South Africa.

The 5th Annual Meeting of ID4Africa will comprise thematic tracks, most of which will be open to the media. These themes include, 'identity-linked services', 'migration and borders' and 'reports from identity authorities on the continent'. Also featured at the 2019 Annual Meeting will be an exhibition of identity solutions and technologies. South Africa was represented at the 2018 Annual Meeting where it affirmed its readiness to host the 2019 ID4Africa Annual Meeting on its soil, from 18 to 20 June 2019. It was represented also at the 2017 meeting in Namibia, at the level of the Director-General.

There is much to be gained at ID4Africa 2019 in terms of first-hand insight on the current and future developments taking place in identity throughout Africa and the rest of the world.

Kindly confirm attendance, by sending an email to ID4Africa media contact: Shauna Taylor, at s.taylor@id4africa.com by 12 June 2019.

More information and programme for the 5th ID4Africa Annual Meeting: www.id4africa.com

Issued by: Department of Home Affairs