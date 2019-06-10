South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala Sends Condolences On Passing of Inkosi Mkhwanazi

press release

Premier Sihle Zikalala sends condolences on the passing of Inkosi Mkhwanazi

Premier Sihle Zikalala of KwaZulu-Natal Province has conveyed his words of condolence on the sad passing of Inkosi Mzokhulwayo Mkhwanazi (56) of the Mpukunyoni Traditional Community in Mtubatuba Municipality.

"On behalf of the provincial government and all the people of KwaZulu-Natal, we would like to convey our words of condolences to the Mkhwanazi family and the entire traditional leadership in the province for the loss of this leader. May his soul rest in peace," said Premier Zikalala.

The Premier described Inkosi Mkhwanazi as a leader who played an indispensable role in community development, social stability and social cohesion.

"Although he led the Mkhwanazi clan in Mtubatuba, he was not afraid to air his views on how the provincial issues should be handled. He has been passionate about stimulating rural economies as a vehicle to create jobs and to address the imbalances of the past. Inkosi Mkhwanazi has also played a huge role in the traditional leadership sphere."

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Office of the Premier