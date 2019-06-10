Nigeria: Insight Into UK Lawyers Paving a Way for Nigerian Business

In today's current society, where the world is on the move and there is an importance to get from A to B with minimal fuss, efficiency has become the number one priority for so many people. Challenges such as visa applications and delays are evermore becoming an obstacle for someone to travel without restrictions. Having a passport which allows you to travel to 97% of the world without a visa is vital, if not essential.

Furthermore, with the continuously expanding long arm of international regulators, aiming to investigate and prosecute areas such as money laundering, bribery allegations, sanction breaches and white collar crime, it is important if not advisable to have exceptionally qualified international lawyers to navigate these important aspects in the everyday life of an individual or business organisation.

Founding partners, Mrs. Linda Onyechi and Mr. Raphael Onyango of Titan Solicitors, graduated and qualified as solicitors from the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, and can offer the international individual and corporate litigation services you, your family and your business need.

Mrs. Onyechi, is a certified Criminal Litigator recognised by The Law society of England and Wales. Mr. Onyango, holds two masters degrees in International law and Legal practice as well as a Post graduated diploma in governess risk and compliance. Mr. Onyango stated that "It is through my academic grounding and wealth of experience that I am able to provide my clients with a first class service to quickly grasp my clients' needs, consider all the options and advice on appropriate solutions."

Titan Solicitors, strive to remain at the cutting edge of our specialist areas of expertise by pursuing innovative resolutions to ever changing legal problems. We draw on our specialists' experience across the full range of civil, immigration and criminal areas to uniquely position us to advise our clients on multi-faceted and complex crises arising in these contexts. Mrs. Onyechi stated that "Law is designed to change and therefore we as individuals must strive to provide a service that is contemporary and efficient to meet today and tomorrows growing needs of individuals and businesses alike."