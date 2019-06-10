South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Condemns Murders of Over 14 Individuals in Past Week

press release

The Western Cape Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, condemns in the strongest terms the murder of over 14 individuals in the past week and calls on the National Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, to intervene and put an end to these killings.

Of the 14 murder victims, Cape Argus reports that the victims hailed from Blikkiesdorp, Mitchells Plain and Athlone.

Minister Fritz said, "War is commonly defined by the UN and other such institutions as an act of conflict that has claimed more than 1000 lives. In the Western Cape, 1875 people were murdered in the past six months alone. This means that many of our most vulnerable residents in the province are living in a war zone."

Minister Fritz will be requesting an urgent meeting with Minister Cele to discuss this serious matter. He will further be attending the Provincial Courts Efficiency Committee Meeting on Wednesday chaired by Judge President Hlope where he will again call for the police to act and put an end to the violence in the Western Cape.

Minister Fritz added, "As the Western Cape Government we will continue to do everything within our power to prevent crime through our programmes whilst working with our communities. Amongst others, these programmes prioritise the development of youth and drive job creation to ensure that individuals do not have to resort to a life of crime."

Under the leadership of Minister Fritz, the Department of Community Safety will continue to prioritise the safety of the residents of the Western Cape.

Issued by: Western Cape Community Safety