South Africa: The ANC Governs and the Poor Suffer

analysis

The multiple factions comprising the ANC's National Executive Committee can be distinguished by their vested interests masquerading as either ideological or populist solutions to South Africa's many challenges. The common feature is the determination to maximise personal gain at the expense of the taxpayer, but ultimately of the poor.

Since the elections on 10 May 2019, the expectations of a "new dawn" led by Cyril Ramaphosa and his new administration are becoming distinctly muted. The influence of factions within the ANC on the selection of cabinet ministers and the largely superfluous deputy ministers is a symptom of the continued ineptitude and stasis within the ruling party.

Policy consensus is conspicuous by its absence. The multiple factions comprising the NEC can be distinguished by their vested interests masquerading as either ideological or populist solutions to South Africa's many challenges. The common feature of these groupings is the determination to maximise personal gain at the expense of the taxpayer, but ultimately of the poor.

The wisdom of Paul Collier, in his book The future of Capitalism, is lost on most members of the NEC, for whom reading and study is a foreign exercise. This is unfortunate because much of what Collier proposes...