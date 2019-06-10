South Africa: Meet Ivanah Campbell, The 6-Year-Old Dancer That Will Blow Your Mind

Cape Town — A 6-year-old from Port Elizabeth has become an international sensation after a video of her dancing has warmed the hearts of celebrities from halfway across the world thanks to her incredible dance moves.

In her latest video, Ivanah Campbell can be seen dancing to Lizzo's big hit, 'Juice'. The video got noticed by the rapper, who shared it to her instagram page with the caption: "Rare footage of me as a child."

The video caught the attention of Hollywood stars and millions of people from across the world.

After seeing Lizzo's post, Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Evans, then quote tweeted the video, applauding the young dancer's skills.

"This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be," Evans tweeted to his 12 million followers.

Even U.S. actor Will Smith jumped on the celeb train to share another clip of Ivanah, which many of his fans have described as 'life' and 'mood all day'.

" This girl has life figured out! I'm bout to go find me some traffic right now, American actress Jada Pinkett Smith shared on her Instagram page.

Ivanah's Facebook fan page has over 39,000 followers - and they are all obsessed with the little one's trendy moves.

She has racked up more than 134,000 instagram followers with one video topping more than three million views.

"I love music, it does something inside my heart. When a song plays my body gets this itching feeling. I just want to dance," the young dance sensation said.