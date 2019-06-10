South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Arrives in Geneva for 2019 Centenary International Labour Conference

press release

President Ramaphosa arrives in Geneva, Switzerland for the 2019 Centenary International Labour Conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, where he is attending the 108th session of the International Labour Conference later this afternoon.

President Ramaphosa co-chairs the International Labour Organisation's Global Commission on the Future of Work alongside Prime Minister Stefan Löfven of the Kingdom of Sweden. Over the past year he has led a team of distinguished Commissioners mandated to make recommendations in response to changes in the global economy brought on by technological advancement, demography, globalisation and climate change.

The President will deliver the keynote address at the high level sitting of the 108th session of the Conference where the outcomes of the Global Commission on the Future of Work will be presented to Heads of State and Government.

The International Labour Conference coincides with ILO's Centenary celebration and is being convened from 10-21 June 2019 under the theme: "Building a Better Future with Decent Work".

On Monday, 10 June 2019, President Ramaphosa will be hosted by ILO Director-General, Mr Guy Ryder, for an official luncheon. He will then meet with his counterpart Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for a bilateral meeting. The two nations enjoy long standing strong relations. Sweden was among the first western countries to give official support to the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa during the 1970s.

The ILO's International Labour Conference is an annual gathering of governments, labour and business to deliberate on contemporary issues of mutual interest in the global labour markets and adopts international labour standards open to ratification by the 187 member states. The International Labour Organisation's Centenary Conference will review and outline the programmes of the next century and recommit the ILO as the global authority on labour and employment matters, strengthening its role and influence in the multilateral system, and drive the ILO's leadership role in shaping the future of work.

South Africa re-joined the International Labour Organisation 25 years ago following years of isolation as a result of apartheid.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is accompanied by the Minister of Employment and Labour, Mr Thembelani Nxesi, and a delegation of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC).

Issued by: The Presidency