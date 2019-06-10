Zimbabwe: Uncle's Murder Earns Man 12 Years Behind Bars

A RUSAPE man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for fatally assaulting his uncle for stealing his mbanje.

Mizilamu Maseko, who was illegally growing mbanje, appeared before Mutare High Court judge, Justice Isaac Muzenda facing charges of killing Taurai Makarutse.

Prosecutor Mr Malvern Musarurwa told the court that on October 15, 2018 at Maseko homestead in Armstone B Resettlement under Chief Tandi in Rusape, at around 12 noon, Maseko assaulted his uncle using sticks all over his body after he found him in his garden where he had planted his mbanje.

Maseko then carried his uncle to his homestead in a wheelbarrow while he was bleeding from the wounds he sustained all over his body and a deep cut on his head.

He died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals from the severe injuries on October 24.

Mr Musarurwa said the doctors who performed the post-mortem concluded that the deceased died due to brain damage, skull bone fracture and head injuries.