Zimbabwe: Govt to Complete 17 New Schools

THE construction of 17 schools funded by the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) is almost complete and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is now purchasing learning equipment.

Government secured a $20 million loan in 2015 for the construction of 17 schools in eight provinces to improve access to education, especially in remote rural areas.

In an interview, Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Edgar Moyo said most of the schools were 90 percent complete.

"Most of the schools are at 90 percent completion and others are at 60 percent," he said. "We had a meeting with the contractor about three weeks ago and they promised that they will work overtime to complete all the schools by June 30, 2019.

"By the time the tender for computers and associated equipment goes through we would have finished and we're looking forward to officially opening the schools by mid-July."

In an advert last Thursday, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education called on interested suppliers of computers and associated equipment to submit bids.

"The ministry, in collaboration with OFID, embarked on the construction of 17 schools in order to improve quality and access to education," it said.

"In this regard, the ministry requires the services of competent suppliers of computers and associated equipment."

Recently, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima said Government was targeting to build at least 2 000 new schools countrywide in the next five years.

He said after completing the 17 schools, Government will construct 100 more new schools across the country under the next phase through the same OFID programme, which is expected to increase the fund to $40 million.

Minister Mavima said local insurance giant Old Mutual had also offered to assist in the schools construction project while Qatar had expressed interest to invest in Zimbabwe's education sector.