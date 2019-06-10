Botswana's Elephant Conundrum

analysis

Everybody, it seems, is an expert when it comes to Botswana's management of its elephants. President Mokgweetsi Masisi's lifting of the hunting ban has given animal rights groups plenty of cannon fodder. But, argues controversial wildlife management expert Ron Thomson, if we are to save the habitat that nurtures and sustains not just elephants, but all wildlife in the area, a massive reduction in the elephant population is both inevitable and desirable.

When elephants fight, it is the grass (and the trees and shrubs) that suffer

I have lived all my adult life in the service of Africa's national parks and its wildlife. And I despair over the amount of disinformation that the uninformed media spreads about wildlife and its management needs, seemingly for the sole purpose of influencing public opinion. And the only losers are the wild animals that everybody purports to care so much about -- provided it is their point of view that holds precedence.

The latest wildlife controversy is the pronouncement by the new Botswana President, His Excellency, Mokgweetsi Masisi, that he is going to reopen elephant hunting -- which was stopped by his predecessor, Ian Khama, in 2014. This has brought a mountain of vilification...