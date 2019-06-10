South Africa: Mistaken Assumptions About a Cold Case of Murder

analysis

Andreas Rocksén, the producer and head researcher of the documentary Cold Case Hammarskjöld, said he never intended for audiences to get swept up in conspiracy theories surrounding the origins of HIV/AIDS. The documentary was screened at the Tshisimani Centre for Activist Education in Cape Town on 8 June, where audience members were preoccupied with the theory that HIV/AIDS was man-made, a claim the film never made.

Cold Case Hammarskjöld, the Mads Brügger documentary about the assassination 58 years ago of United Nations Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld, was screened at the Tshisimani Centre for Activist Education on 8 June, as part of the Encounters International Documentary Film Festival.

The screening was followed by a panel discussion with the film's producer and head of research, Andreas Rocksén, and Terry Crawford-Browne, an anti-war activist and lobbyist against the Arms Deal.

The documentary attempts to unravel the mysterious circumstances surrounding Hammarskjöld's death in 1961. He died in a plane crash outside Ndola, a mining town in Zambia while flying into the Congo for peace negotiations with Moise Tshombe, the president of the secessionist state of Katanga.

