10 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Umlazi Protest Emanated From Disgruntled Contract Workers - Ethekwini Municipality

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kaveel Singh

A labour dispute between an eThekwini metro contractor and its workers was responsible for major disruptions in the Umlazi area in southern Durban on Monday, the municipality said.

eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the disruption, which affected refuse collection, was being dealt with immediately.

"It is reported that disgruntled employees blockaded the Mangosuthu Highway with trash. This resulted [in] motorists using alternative routes to their places of work. As a temporary measure, the City has made available 21 trucks to collect refuse."

Mayisela said some of the City's trucks had been prevented from collecting garbage, but that the municipality had since ensured that the metro police escorted the trucks.

"The municipality is appealing to the law enforcement agencies to apprehend anyone interfering with the freedom of movement [of] any citizen."

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the road had been blockaded with burning tyres.

"The road has been cleared now and is quiet. No case has been opened."

Source: News24

South Africa

Meet Ivanah Campbell, The 6-Year-Old Dancer That Will Blow Your Mind

A 6-year-old from Port Elizabeth has become an international sensation after a video of her dancing has warmed the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.