South Africa: Umlazi Protest Emanated From Disgruntled Contract Workers - Ethekwini Municipality

A labour dispute between an eThekwini metro contractor and its workers was responsible for major disruptions in the Umlazi area in southern Durban on Monday, the municipality said.

eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the disruption, which affected refuse collection, was being dealt with immediately.

"It is reported that disgruntled employees blockaded the Mangosuthu Highway with trash. This resulted [in] motorists using alternative routes to their places of work. As a temporary measure, the City has made available 21 trucks to collect refuse."

Mayisela said some of the City's trucks had been prevented from collecting garbage, but that the municipality had since ensured that the metro police escorted the trucks.

"The municipality is appealing to the law enforcement agencies to apprehend anyone interfering with the freedom of movement [of] any citizen."

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the road had been blockaded with burning tyres.

"The road has been cleared now and is quiet. No case has been opened."

Source: News24