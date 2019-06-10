10 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Woman, 79, Fights Off Panga-Wielding Man in Her Home

By Jenna Etheridge

A panga-wielding man, who broke into a home in Port Elizabeth on Monday morning, got more than he bargained for when an elderly woman got the better of him, Eastern Cape police said.

The woman, 79, who lives alone in her Malabar home, had been sleeping when the man gained access in the early hours by breaking a sliding door, said Colonel Priscilla Naidu on Monday.

She woke up and realised that the man was in her home.

"The woman fought with him and he ran away leaving behind the panga. At this stage it is unknown whether he took anything," said Naidu.

Miraculously, she did not sustain any injuries during the scuffle.

Police are investigating a case of house robbery.

South Africa

