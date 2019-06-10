Zimbabwe: Matemadanda Appointed Zanu-PF National Political Commissar

Photo: The Herald

Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Cde Victor Matemadanda.

Zanu-PF has re-assigned, the secretary general for Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association (ZNLWVA) Cde Victor Matemadanda to the position of Secretary for Commissariat with immediate effect.

Cde Matemadanda takes over from Cde Engelbert Rugeje who is waiting for redeployment in September this year. Speaking at a press briefing after the Zanu-PF extra ordinary session of the Politburo, the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo announced the latest development.

"The Politburo has appointed Cde Matemadanda to the position of Secretary for Commissariat replacing Cde Rugeje. Cde Rugeje will remain a Politburo member pending re-deployment in September this year," said Cde Khaya Moyo.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Finance and Economic Development Cde Patrick Chinamasa has been appointed as the new Air Zimbabwe board chairman.

