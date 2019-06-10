Mozambique: Veterans Pledge to Help Fight Cabo Delgado Terrorists

Maputo — Quelimane (Mozambique), 10 Jun (AIM) - Veterans of Mozambique's national liberation struggle on Sunday expressed willingness to help eliminate the terrorist attacks by islamist insurgents in parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

They were speaking in the central city of Quelimane, during a meeting of the National Committee of the Association of Veterans of the National Liberations Struggle (ACLLN), which is one of the "social organisations" affiliated to the ruling Frelimo Party.

They were responding to an appeal from President Flipe Nyusi who had urged the veterans to use their knowledge and experience to advise the defence and security forces in their battle against the terrorist group.

During the meeting Nyusi, speaking in his capacity as President of Frelimo, informed the veterans in detail of the modus operandi used by the insurgents, and he was encouraged by their response.

"We praise the readiness expressed by the veterans present here, and who represent many others scattered across the country, to make themselves available to promote greater vigilance and to advise the defence and security forces, including the possibility of a direct presence on the ground, in pursuing these murderers", said Nyusi at the end of the meeting.

Veterans, he added, also promised to make their accumulated experience available in identifying the ringleaders of the insurgency, and those who are financing them, whether Mozambican or foreign.

"Once again, the veterans are called upon to defend the national independence and sovereignty which they won", he declared. "The struggle against the terrorists continues".

Nyusi added it was gratifying to note the "selfless commitment" of members of today's defence forces, whom he regarded as the successors to the veterans of the independence war.