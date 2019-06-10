Rwanda/Tanzania: Yanga Unveil Reasons for Kagame Cup Pull Out

THE management of Young Africans yesterday announced the team's pull out in the forthcoming Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) Kagame Cup due to various reasons.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off from July 7th to 21st this in Kigali and Rubavu cities in Rwanda.

Yanga have become the second team from the country to repeal the competition after Simba did the same on Friday citing technical reasons.

However, in response to the letter which was signed by Yanga's Communication Officer Dismas Ten, said most of the players have ended their contract at the Jangwani Street based club hence it can be a burden for them since those who are yet to be signed by the club have not completely finalized the deal with their respective clubs.

The letter further said the team's Head Coach and some players will be in Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals as such, they will not have enough time to prepare for the looming Kagame Cup contest.

"Some of our players who have legitimate contract have since been allowed to go for holiday after the end of the season," the letter said.

"From the above mentioned reasons, it is impossible for us to prepare a competitive team to be used throughout the tournament," the letter reads.

"We thank CECAFA for inviting us to compete in this big football event of which we have been able to win on several occasions.

It should be known that Yanga respect the tournament and are among the founding teams of the competition and we will continue to feature during the other incoming CECAFA editions," It said.

Initially, it was Simba who are the Mainland Premier League Champions and the tournament's defending champions Azam FC who were to represent the country in the contest while Yanga were just invited.

Simba's Chairman Swedi Nkwabi and the Club's Chief Executive Officer Crescentius Magori said they decided to shrug off Kagame Cup on condition that it can jeopardize the team's plan to set camp in either United States or Portugal to prepare for CAF Champions League and Mainland Premier League busy season.

In a related development, Azam already confirmed their participation in the tournament shortly after clinching the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) title.

This was said by Azam FC Executive Director recently in Dar es Salaam Abdulkarim Amin who said they want to put it all in Kagame Cup tourney to win the silverware for the third consecutive season.

Apart from CECAFA Kagame Cup, Azam will also play in the CAF Confederation Cup.