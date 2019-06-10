10 June 2019

Amnesty International (London)

Mali: 'Despicable' Killing of Nearly 100 Villagers Condemned

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Mali Left Reeling After Village Killings Underscore Security Woes
press release

Call for investigation into lethal violence in Sobame Da which left dozens dead

Following the reported unlawful killings of nearly 100 people in an attack on a village in central Mali, Marie-Evelyne Petrus Barry, Amnesty International's West and Central Africa Director, has condemned the killings as "despicable". She said:

"This despicable killing of civilians shows a total and utter contempt for human life.

"The growing unrest and subsequent violence reported in the centre of the country are characterised by killings, enforced disappearances and burning of villages, on an appalling scale.

"The authorities should immediately investigate these unlawful killings and bring those responsible to justice.

"This month's United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in Mali should put the protection of civilians at the heart of its discussions by taking steps to renewing the mandate of the MINUSMA."

Dogon ethnic group

There have been multiple media reports today indicating that nearly 100 people were killed in an attack yesterday on Sobame Da village in central Mali inhabited by the Dogon ethnic group.

The centre of Mali has been the scene of deadly violence for more than a year. In March, a deadly attack was perpetrated against the "Fulani" village of Ogossagou, during which more than 150 people were killed, including women and children, and many others wounded.

More on This

At Least 95 Killed in Massacre

At least 95 people were killed Monday in central Mali when armed men attacked a village overnight, shooting people and… Read more »

Read the original article on AI London.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Amnesty International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.