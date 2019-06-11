East Africa: Arrested SPLM-N Leaders Deported to South Sudan

Photo: RomanDeckert/Wikimedia Commons

Yasir Arman, deputy leader the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North (SPLM-N) at the annual Sudan and South Sudan conference in Hermannsburg, Germany in 2015.

Khartoum — The Transitional Military Council has deported three leaders of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) to the South Sudanese capital Juba against their will. They had come to Khartoum last month "to discuss all issues with the TMC and the movement's allies within Sudan" and were arrested last week.

Deputy chairman Yasir Arman, secretary-general Ismail Khamis Jalab and spokesperson Mubarak Ardol were released on Monday and then denied access to their accommodation in Khartoum. Instead, they were flown to Juba in a military airplane.

SPLM-N leader Malik Agar Eyre condemned the deportation in a statement on Monday. He said it clearly illustrated that the TMC does not intend to hand over power to civilians and does not want to achieve peace. He also thanked the president and government of South Sudan for the hospitality.