Nigeria: Tribunal Dismisses Petition Against Buhari, APC

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday dismissed the petition of the Coalition for Change (C4C) against the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 presidential election.

This followed an application for withdrawal of the petition filed by the petitioners on June 10.

During the court session on Monday, the counsel representing Mr Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC), Wole Olanipekun and Lateef Fagbemi, informed the court that their clients were yet to be served with a copy of the petition.

Mr Olanipekun said at the last adjourned date, the panel had granted an application for substituted service but that up till Monday morning, the petitioners were yet to serve the processes on the first respondent.

Responding, the counsel representing C4C, Obed Agwu, informed the tribunal that an application for the withdrawal of their petition against the election of Mr Buhari was filed on Monday in court but was yet to be served on the respondents.

Following the non-objection of the application by other parties involved in the matter, the five-member panel led by Mohammed Garba accordingly granted the application and dismissed the suit.

The petition by the C4C is one of the four cases brought against the victory of President Buhari and that of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the presidential poll.

One of the petitions, marked CA/PEPC/002/2019, was filed on March 18 by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Another of the petitions was filed by the Hope Democratic Party and its National Chairman and presidential candidate, Ambrose Owuru, on March 7.

The other petition, with number: CA/PEPC/004/2019, filed on March 19, was by Aminchi Habu and his party, the Peoples Democratic Movement.

In its petition, the C4C contended that "the (April 23) election was vitiated by substantial non-compliance with mandatory statutory provisions which irregularity substantially affected the election such that the first respondent (Mr Buhari) was not entitled to be returned as the winner of the presidential election."

The party had joined INEC, Mr Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the APC as respondents.

With the C4C withdrawal of its petition, President Buhari now has three cases to contend with at the tribunal.