Nigeria: Davido Apologizes to Pamilerin Following Peruzzi's Assault

Nigerian singer, Perruzzi has been trending on Twitter NG for all the wrong reasons.

We earlier reported how he allegedly assaulted social media influencer, Adegoke Pamilerin and how Nigerians reacted to the issue.

Now, Davido has tweeted an apology to Pamilerin on behalf of Perruzzi, in the heat of the moment. Rumour has it that Pamilerin was given a hundred thousand naira as compensation but until that's confirmed, let's hope the 'Assurance' crooner's tweets helps ease the tension.

Read his tweet below:

I apologize to you @thepamilerin on behalf of my Brother and Artist @Peruzzi_VIBES he was wrong for putting his hands on you but pple need to realize that we Artist are human beings and we see everything! You said some harsh words too my brother and sometimes this thing dey pain!

-- Davido (@iam_Davido) June 10, 2019

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Nigeria Police ACP, Yomi Shogunle took to his twitter account to indirectly address the issue, revealing how much Pamilerin can make from the infamous dirty slap he received from Perruzzi.

Do you know that you can make millions of £ € $ ₦ from being slapped?

Talk to the police and your lawyers?#YsGuide

-- Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) June 10, 2019

