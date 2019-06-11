Nigeria: Gusau's Probe Over IAAF's 'Missing' $130,000 May Continue

The crisis rocking the board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) may be far from over, as the board members are set to hold an emergency meeting in Abuja on Thursday with the aim of re-opening the probe of its president, Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau over his alleged involvement in IAAF's 'missing' $130,000 erroneously paid to Nigeria in 2017.

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) had waded into the crisis last week by reconciling the warring AFN board members, who immediately lifted the suspension they had earlier placed on Gusau.

The Guardian, however, learnt yesterday that the sports ministry gave an instruction shortly after the reconciliatory meeting by the NOC for the AFN to continue with its investigation of Gusau. As a result, the AFN is expected to hold an emergency meeting in Abuja on Thursday to deliberate on the issue.

Though, the Secretary General of AFN, Adamu Elijah confirmed to The Guardian yesterday that they will hold a meeting in Abuja on Thursday, he said he was not aware of any order by the sports ministry to investigate Gusau.

"I am not aware of such order from the sports ministry to investigate Gusau, but we are holding a meeting in Abuja on Thursday."

The Guardian further learnt that AFN Technical Director, Sunday Adeleye may be suspended today by the sports ministry, following a petition filed by 120 athletes calling for his removal as Athletes Representative on the board of AFN. The athletes protested to the ministry about three weeks ago seeking Adeleye's recall from the AFN board over his alleged high-handedness and intimidation of athletes.