Nigeria: Sanusi Has Case to Answer, Kano Anti-Graft Agency Insists

Kano — Amid the peace reportedly brokered between Governor Abdullai Umar Ganduje and Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II by prominent Nigerians, the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has insisted that the embattled monarch had a case to answer.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor had at the weekend replied to a query from the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) on allegation of misappropriation of N3.4 billion by the emirate wherein he denied the claims.

Addressing reporters yesterday in Kano, chairman of the anti-graft commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-Gado, stated that his organisation never at any time discontinued investigation of the monarch over the alleged financial sleaze.

Dismissing the rumoured interference of the governor in the commission's recommendation, Rimin-Gado maintained that the decision was consistent with the law establishing the parastatal.

He said: "By virtue of Section 8 of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended) which provides that in exercising its powers under this law, the commission shall not be subject to the direction and control of any authority, the commission is not under the control or discretion of any authority or person.

"I can confirm this to you the press that as far as the commission is concerned, this investigation of the emir is still ongoing and the commission will do everything legally possible to deliver its mandate with respect to the case."

He clarified that Sanusi was being instigated on the strength of petitions and complaints from the public, exonerating the state government of instigating the inquiry as widely believed.