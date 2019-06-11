11 June 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Declares Tomorrow Public Holiday

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Federal Government has declared tomorrow as a public holiday to commemorate the maiden national democracy day.

This followed the enactment into law of June 12 annually as Democracy day in Nigeria.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Ministry of Interior's Director of Press and Public Relation Mohammed Manga, yesterday.

The government called on Nigerians to continue to cherish the sacrifice made by heroes of democracy, particularly those who lost their lives in the struggle for the actualization of democratic governance in Nigeria in order to make the country a better place for all.

Nigeria

Anxiety, Intrigues As National Assembly Picks Leaders Today

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held a series of meetings yesterday night aimed at advising its lawmakers… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.