Nigeria: Govt Declares Tomorrow Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared tomorrow as a public holiday to commemorate the maiden national democracy day.

This followed the enactment into law of June 12 annually as Democracy day in Nigeria.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Ministry of Interior's Director of Press and Public Relation Mohammed Manga, yesterday.

The government called on Nigerians to continue to cherish the sacrifice made by heroes of democracy, particularly those who lost their lives in the struggle for the actualization of democratic governance in Nigeria in order to make the country a better place for all.