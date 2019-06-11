10 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pupil in Dock On Robbery Charge At Sea Point School After Being Identified Via CCTV

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tammy Petersen

A teenager accused of being one of a pair of robbers who held up a teacher and pupils at Sea Point High School while they were writing their exams will remain in police custody after appearing in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The 14-year-old pupil's mother, who sat outside the courtroom for juveniles ahead of her son's appearance, declined to speak about what had happened on Sunday when her son was arrested at his home in Philippi East.

According to police, six cellphone covers, believed to have been stolen during the robbery, was found at the boy's home.

The pupil was identified through CCTV footage.

The case was postponed to June 12 for further investigation.

The brazen attack last Wednesday saw two armed suspects jump the school fence on Wednesday morning and threatened the teacher and pupils before fleeing with their cellphones.

Many schools routinely ask that pupils put their cellphones into a box before sitting to write an exam.

Jessica Shelver, spokesperson for education MEC Debbie Schafer, said the department welcomed the quick arrest and would continue to follow the progress of the matter.

News24

South Africa

Forest High Stabbing - Magistrate Points Out Five Inconsistencies

The bail application of a teenager accused of stabbing a Forest High pupil to death in Turffontein, Johannesburg, was… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.