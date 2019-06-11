South Africa: Pupil in Dock On Robbery Charge At Sea Point School After Being Identified Via CCTV

A teenager accused of being one of a pair of robbers who held up a teacher and pupils at Sea Point High School while they were writing their exams will remain in police custody after appearing in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The 14-year-old pupil's mother, who sat outside the courtroom for juveniles ahead of her son's appearance, declined to speak about what had happened on Sunday when her son was arrested at his home in Philippi East.

According to police, six cellphone covers, believed to have been stolen during the robbery, was found at the boy's home.

The pupil was identified through CCTV footage.

The case was postponed to June 12 for further investigation.

The brazen attack last Wednesday saw two armed suspects jump the school fence on Wednesday morning and threatened the teacher and pupils before fleeing with their cellphones.

Many schools routinely ask that pupils put their cellphones into a box before sitting to write an exam.

Jessica Shelver, spokesperson for education MEC Debbie Schafer, said the department welcomed the quick arrest and would continue to follow the progress of the matter.

News24