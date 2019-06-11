10 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Pupil Suspended After Altercation With Teacher - Department

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kaveel Singh

A 20-year-old KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) pupil has been suspended following an alleged violent altercation with his teacher at a Hammarsdale school, the education department said on Monday.

Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said it "moved swiftly to suspend the pupil allegedly involved in a physical confrontation with the teacher" from Luthyai High School.

"The education department in KZN has decided to suspend the pupil with immediate effect pending a disciplinary hearing, which is due to be held within the next five working days."

In the video, the teacher can be seen pushing the pupil. There is a small scuffle before the pupil repeatedly hits him.

A group of pupils and teachers then break up the fight.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 39-year-old teacher had opened a case of assault on Saturday.

"He was allegedly assaulted by the suspect. A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm has been opened at the Mpumalanga police station."

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that the department would determine an appropriate course of action.

"[The department] has over the years proven to be completely intolerant of any abusive offences such as assault, intimidation, bullying, drug dealing and sexual violence."

He said it would monitor the matter and provide the necessary support to the victim, while the pupil would be allowed to write his exams.

"On the other hand, special arrangements will be made to ensure that the affected pupil is given an opportunity to write his examinations that are already underway."

News24

South Africa

Forest High Stabbing - Magistrate Points Out Five Inconsistencies

The bail application of a teenager accused of stabbing a Forest High pupil to death in Turffontein, Johannesburg, was… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.