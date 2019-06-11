South Africa: KZN Pupil Suspended After Altercation With Teacher - Department

A 20-year-old KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) pupil has been suspended following an alleged violent altercation with his teacher at a Hammarsdale school, the education department said on Monday.

Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said it "moved swiftly to suspend the pupil allegedly involved in a physical confrontation with the teacher" from Luthyai High School.

"The education department in KZN has decided to suspend the pupil with immediate effect pending a disciplinary hearing, which is due to be held within the next five working days."

In the video, the teacher can be seen pushing the pupil. There is a small scuffle before the pupil repeatedly hits him.

A group of pupils and teachers then break up the fight.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 39-year-old teacher had opened a case of assault on Saturday.

"He was allegedly assaulted by the suspect. A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm has been opened at the Mpumalanga police station."

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that the department would determine an appropriate course of action.

"[The department] has over the years proven to be completely intolerant of any abusive offences such as assault, intimidation, bullying, drug dealing and sexual violence."

He said it would monitor the matter and provide the necessary support to the victim, while the pupil would be allowed to write his exams.

"On the other hand, special arrangements will be made to ensure that the affected pupil is given an opportunity to write his examinations that are already underway."

