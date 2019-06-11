South Africa: Uncertainty - the Enemy of Growth and Central Banks' Burden to Bear, for Now

analysis

Uncertainty ratcheted up to new levels last week, with the now-you-see-it, now-you-don't and oh-now-you-do-again Mexican trade deal. Central banks stepped into the breach with commitments to use the firepower they have to withstand the fallout from Trump's 'weaponised' trade policy.

If there was ever a time that highlights that uncertainty is, indeed, the enemy of growth, it is now. Since the beginning of May, few would argue that uncertain times have become even more unpredictable as US President Donald Trump has chopped and changed decisions on the trade front and financial markets have whipsawed in response.

Why is uncertainty such a corrosive economic force? The Business Dictionary's explanation of uncertainty as a concept is as follows:

Decision making: Situation where the current state of knowledge is such that (1) the order or nature of things is unknown, (2) the consequences, extent, or magnitude of circumstances, conditions, or events is unpredictable, and (3) credible probabilities to possible outcomes cannot be assigned.

All three of these consequences understandably play havoc with our decision making in the short-, medium- and, in periods of protracted uncertainty, in the long-term too.

Last week's events highlight the short-term impact of unpredictable circumstances, conditions or events. Internationally,...