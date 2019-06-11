South Africa: Friend Discovers PE Couple's Battered Corpses

A couple in their fifties was discovered murdered by a friend at their home in Greenfields, Bethelsdorp, 20km outside Port Elizabeth on Monday.

According to a statement by Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg, Bethelsdorp detectives are on the hunt for "the callous and ruthless killer/s" of the couple.

"It is alleged that Sonwabo Nquma, 52, and his girlfriend, Nomvuyo Nelson, 56, were living together and were last seen on Saturday by a friend.

At about 16:30 [on Monday], the friend came to the house in Emantshilibeni Street to look for them and when they did not answer, he kicked opened the door and found the couple brutally murdered lying on the floor.

"Nquma's body was partly burnt and his hands and feet were tied. He also sustained an open wound to his head.

"Nelson's naked body was found with multiple open wounds on her head. The house was ransacked and it is not clear if anything was taken. An axe was found near one of the bodies," Janse van Resnburg said.

The motive for the killings is yet to be established and two cases of murder is under investigation.

Police is appealing to the community to assist them in tracing the killer/s or anyone who may know anything about the murders to contact Lieutenant Cololonel Alan Stuurman on 071 608 1642; or SAPS Bethelsdorp on 041 404 3005; or Crime Stop 08600 10111; or their nearest police station.

News24